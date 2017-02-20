Flash flood warning issued for part of Monterey County

BIG SUR (KRON) — The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood warning for part of Monterey County Monday morning because of heavy rain.

The warning was issued for the Soberanes Burn Area in the western portion of central Monterey County until 7:15 a.m.

Flash flooding is potentially occurring or is expected to begin shortly as heavy rainfall moves across the area Monday morning.

The National Weather Service is calling this a life-threatening situation, and alerting anyone living or traveling in the area of probable road problems due to erosion, debris flows and rockfalls.

