Flash Flood Warning Niles Canyon

palomares road niles canyon

(KRON) The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Warning for Alameda County Niles Canyon area near Alameda Creek. Heavy rains have caused Alameda Creek to rise rapidly and it will continue most of today. Low lying areas and some road surfaces may be affected. Use caution in the area.

Also in the Niles Canyon area at Palomares Road tehre is a mudslide blocking the roadway

 

