Flash Flood Warning: Santa Clara County Alum Rock Park

(KRON) The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Warning for parts of Santa Clara County near Alum Rock Park

At 457 PM PST, a stream gage on the Upper Penitencia Creek near Alum Rock Park indicated minor flooding was occurring.

Some locations that will experience flooding include neighborhoods along Upper Penitencia Creek.

A Flash Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. If you are in the warned area move to higher ground immediately.

Residents living along streams and creeks should take immediate precautions to protect life and property.