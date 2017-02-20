Flood warning issued for Coyote Creek near Edenvale

EDENVALE (KRON) — The National Weather Service has issued a flood warning for the Coyote Creek near Edenvale Monday morning.

The creek is forecast to rise above flood stage late Monday night and will continue to rise near 11 feet overnight Monday.

Flood stage for Coyote Creek is 10 feet.

The warning will remain into effect until further notice, according to NWS officials.

Flood Warning for the Coyote Creek near Edenvale.

* From this evening until further notice

* Minor Flooding is Forecast. #CAwx #CAflood pic.twitter.com/WtRMhg7vJ5 — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) February 20, 2017