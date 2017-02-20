Flood warning issued for Coyote Creek near Edenvale

(National Weather Service Bay Area)
(National Weather Service Bay Area)

EDENVALE (KRON) — The National Weather Service has issued a flood warning for the Coyote Creek near Edenvale Monday morning.

The creek is forecast to rise above flood stage late Monday night and will continue to rise near 11 feet overnight Monday.

Flood stage for Coyote Creek is 10 feet.

The warning will remain into effect until further notice, according to NWS officials.

