SONOMA COUNTY (KRON)–Excessive rainfalls caused flooding along Highway 12 in Sonoma County Monday.

The road closure begins where Highway 121 and Highway 12 meet.

The floodwaters are about one-foot deep.

Caltrans workers advise drivers to steer clear of the area and pay attention to road signs.

KRON4 reporter, Spencer Blake, was on scene and witnessed highway patrol officers rerouting drivers.

Firefighters began blocking the road early Monday morning as floodwaters began to rise.