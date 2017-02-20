Flooding, crash shuts down NB Hwy 101 in Redwood City

REDWOOD CITY (KRON) — Northbound Highway 101 is shut down Monday morning due to flooding and an accident, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The closure is happening on northbound Hwy 101 at Woodside.

Crews are working to clear the accident and flooding.

Traffic is being diverted off the highway near Marsh Road.

KRON4’s Robin Winston advises drivers to use El Camino Real or I-280 instead.

