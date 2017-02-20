Flooding in Aptos swamps beach community

Published:
aptos flooding

(KRON) Flooding is Aptos is swamping neighborhoods in the beach side community.

The National Weather Service has issued an urban and small stream flood advisory for the Santa Cruz Mountains until late Monday afternoon.

All of that run off from the mountains is washing into low lying communities.

Aptos has received more than two inches of rain Monday.

