Flooding in Aptos swamps beach community

(KRON) Flooding is Aptos is swamping neighborhoods in the beach side community.

The National Weather Service has issued an urban and small stream flood advisory for the Santa Cruz Mountains until late Monday afternoon.

All of that run off from the mountains is washing into low lying communities.

Aptos has received more than two inches of rain Monday.

Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory until 4:45 PM for the Santa Cruz Mountains. https://t.co/Wm8tUs3VfT #CAFlood pic.twitter.com/eTQ9EM9nDJ — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) February 20, 2017

Rio Del Mar flooded & Aptos Beach Dr closed to traffic#flooding#storm pic.twitter.com/I5pVhpooCF — Phillip Gomez (@KSBWPhil) February 20, 2017