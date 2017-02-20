Heavy rain, mudslides hit Marin County

By Published: Updated:
marin rain flooded sign

(KRON) Heavy rain and mudslides are keeping emergency crews in Marin County on alert.

Early Monday pounding rain further soaked water logged hillsides.

KRON4’S ONLINE STORMTRACKER4 WEATHER CENTER

Here are the top rainfall totals across Marin County so far for Monday:

Kentfield 2.88 in
Woodacre 2.78 in
Lucas Valley-marinwood 2.34 in
San Anselmo 2.30 in
Santa Venetia 2.22 in
San Rafael 2.22 in
Fairfax 2.21 in
Mill Valley 2.10 in
Ignacio 1.73 in
Tamalpais-homestead 1.66 in
Novato 1.65 in
Sausalito 1.63 in
Upper Coyote Creek 1.62 in
Tiburon 1.51 in

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s