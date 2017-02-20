Heavy rain, mudslides hit Marin County

(KRON) Heavy rain and mudslides are keeping emergency crews in Marin County on alert.

Early Monday pounding rain further soaked water logged hillsides.

Here are the top rainfall totals across Marin County so far for Monday:

Kentfield 2.88 in

Woodacre 2.78 in

Lucas Valley-marinwood 2.34 in

San Anselmo 2.30 in

Santa Venetia 2.22 in

San Rafael 2.22 in

Fairfax 2.21 in

Mill Valley 2.10 in

Ignacio 1.73 in

Tamalpais-homestead 1.66 in

Novato 1.65 in

Sausalito 1.63 in

Upper Coyote Creek 1.62 in

Tiburon 1.51 in

A small slide and downed tree is blocking Highland Ave at Margarita Dr. Only local traffic is being allowed. pic.twitter.com/5Hl40sWm3D — CHP Marin (@CHPMarin) February 20, 2017

Thank you to Novato Department of Public Works for responding out to Marin Valley Drive for a mudslide. We appreciate your hard work! pic.twitter.com/EBCc02jl2o — Novato Fire District (@NovatoFireDist) February 20, 2017