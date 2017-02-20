High wind warning issued for Bay Area

By Published: Updated:
c5ft-slwaael-az

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The National Weather Service has issued a high wind warning for most of the Bay Area Monday.

The warning will be in effect from Monday at 1 p.m. until Tuesday at 3 a.m.

Sustained southerly winds of 15 to 25 mpg with gusts of up to 45 mph are expected Monday morning.

The winds will then increase to 24 to 40 mph Monday afternoon and evening with gusts up to 60 mph.

The winds are forecast to be strong enough to cause property damage.

Saturated soils will also contribute to an increased risk of downed trees and powerlines during strong winds, NWS officials said.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s