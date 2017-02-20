High wind warning issued for Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The National Weather Service has issued a high wind warning for most of the Bay Area Monday.

The warning will be in effect from Monday at 1 p.m. until Tuesday at 3 a.m.

Sustained southerly winds of 15 to 25 mpg with gusts of up to 45 mph are expected Monday morning.

The winds will then increase to 24 to 40 mph Monday afternoon and evening with gusts up to 60 mph.

The winds are forecast to be strong enough to cause property damage.

Saturated soils will also contribute to an increased risk of downed trees and powerlines during strong winds, NWS officials said.

HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM MONDAY TO 3 AM PST TUESDAY #castorm pic.twitter.com/5T2iWgxCyV — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) February 20, 2017