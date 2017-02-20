Highway 1 closed near Davenport

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY (KRON) — Highway 1 has been closed near Davenport in unincorporated Santa Cruz County.

The roadway was closed due to fallen trees, downed wire and mudslides, according to Caltrans.

The closure was announced in a statement issued on Twitter around 7:30 p.m.

Highway 1 is closed at mile post 35.49, near Swanton Road, according to Cal Fire.

Motorists are advised to use alternate routes.

SigAlert: #Hwy1 each way at Swanton Rd near Davenport is CLOSED by trees/wires down & mudslides, use #Hwy17 as detour to/from #SantaCruz. — Caltrans District 5 (@CaltransD5) February 21, 2017

Bay City News contributed to the report.