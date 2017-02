SAN JOSE (KRON) — Interstate 280 is flooded at Winchester Boulevard in San Jose on Monday.

Traffic is stopped to Saratoga Avenue, and traffic is being delayed up to 10 minutes.

This is happening near Valley Fair Mall, a heavily traveled area during the afternoon and morning commutes.

No other information has been made available by police.

