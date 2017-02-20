Lake Oroville water levels on the rise

oroville-drone

OROVILLE (KRON) – The water level at Oroville Dam is expected to go up as Monday’s storm drop rain across the Sierra foothills.

A week ago fears that the emergency spillway was going to failed prompted the evacuation of 188,000 people.

New video taken by the Department of Water Resources using a drone shows the work being done to repair the emergency spillway

