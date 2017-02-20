Man in critical condition after being rescued from garbage pile

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN)–A man is in critical condition after he was rescued from a pile of garbage at a San Francisco recycling center this morning, according to fire
officials.

At about 7 a.m., fire officials responded to a report of a man found inside a garbage heap at Recology SF Recycle Central, located at Pier 96, according to fire spokesman Jonathan Baxter.

After firefighters were able to rescue the man, he was taken to San Francisco General Hospital with critical injuries, Baxter said.

Further information was not immediately available.

