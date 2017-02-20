Martinez offering residents sand and sand bags

MARTINEZ (KRON) — The city of Martinez is providing sand stock piles and sandbags to help residents prevent flooding.

The city has designated four sand stockpiling locations and one sand bag location.

Residents need to bring their own tools for loading the sand.

Sand stockpiling locations:

Nancy Boyd Park: Off Pleasant Hill Road East and Church Street

F Street: At the west end of F Street off of Alhambra Avenue and the beginning of the Park District Trail, just past Alhambra High School.

Ferry and Allen Streets: At the corner of Ferry and Allen Streets by the Kiwanis Club.

Rankin Park: At the end of Buckley Street, in the upper parking lot.

Sand bag location:

City Hall: AT 525 Henrietta Street.

If you have any questions, call the Public Works Maintenance Yard at 372-3580, Monday to Friday from 7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Sand & Sandbag Locations https://t.co/3EEDkJmOck — City of Martinez, CA (@cityofmartinez) February 18, 2017