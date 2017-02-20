Monte Rio home falling into sinkhole

Published: Updated:
sinkhole

 

MONTE RIO (KRON) — A North Bay home is on the verge of falling into a river.

A large sink hole and river erosion is threatening one home and potentially three others along Moscow Road, according to fire officials.

The home is going to fall into the river, officials said, it’s just a matter of when.

The area has been eroding over the past few weeks, fire officials said.

Crews have tried to shore up the river bank with tons of rocks but one of the homes and it’s foundation started to sink Monday, according to officials.

The deck has already been removed.

