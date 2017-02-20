Sir Francis Drake Blvd reopens after mudslide forces closure

By Published: Updated:
kron-generic-lights-accident

UPDATE: Sir Francis Drake Blvd has reopened in both directions.

MARIN COUNTY (KRON) — A mudslide has shut down both directions of Sir Francis Drake Boulevard in Marin County Monday morning.

Marin County Sheriff’s officials announced the closure on Sir Francis Drake Boulevard near Samuel P Taylor Park at around 5:30 a.m.

The powerful storm slamming the Bay Area had caused a mudslide.

There are also large trees in the roadway.



