Sir Francis Drake Blvd reopens after mudslide forces closure

UPDATE: Sir Francis Drake Blvd has reopened in both directions.

Sir Francis Drake Blvd near Samuel P Taylor State Park is now OPEN in both directions due to swift work by county DPW crews!@MarinCountyEOC pic.twitter.com/U2VGaJkFN0 — Marin County Sheriff (@MarinSheriff) February 20, 2017

MARIN COUNTY (KRON) — A mudslide has shut down both directions of Sir Francis Drake Boulevard in Marin County Monday morning.

Marin County Sheriff’s officials announced the closure on Sir Francis Drake Boulevard near Samuel P Taylor Park at around 5:30 a.m.

The powerful storm slamming the Bay Area had caused a mudslide.

There are also large trees in the roadway.

Sir Francis Drake Blvd is currently closed in both directions near Samuel P Taylor Park due to mudslide and large trees in the roadway. pic.twitter.com/FfHkPRn2h6 — Marin County Sheriff (@MarinSheriff) February 20, 2017