Parts of Santa Cruz Co. under flash flood warning

SANTA CRUZ (KRON) — The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood warning for parts of Santa Cruz County Monday morning due to a powerful storm moving through the region.

The warning will remain in effect until 1:30 p.m.

The flash flood warning covers the areas of Boulder Creek, Ben Lomond, Felton, Paradise Park, and Santa Cruz.

