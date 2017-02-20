Parts of Santa Cruz Co. under flash flood warning

SANTA CRUZ (KRON) — The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood warning for parts of Santa Cruz County Monday morning due to a powerful storm moving through the region.

The warning will remain in effect until 1:30 p.m.

The flash flood warning covers the areas of Boulder Creek, Ben Lomond, Felton, Paradise Park, and Santa Cruz.

⚠️ Move to higher ground! Flash Flood Warning including Santa Cruz CA and Ben Lomond CA until 1:30 PM PST#CAwx #CAflood pic.twitter.com/Lve61AEr7d — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) February 20, 2017