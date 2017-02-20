Pleasanton residents encouraged to stay off flooded streets

By Published: Updated:
(AP Photo/Ben Margot)
(AP Photo/Ben Margot)

PLEASANTON (KRON) — In the East Bay, many areas in the city of Pleasanton experienced flooding Monday due to heavy rainfall.

Pleasanton Police urge residents to use extreme caution when driving as many streets are flooded.

Flooded areas to stay away from include:

  • Foothill Road
  • Kottinger Drive
  • Sycamore Road off Sunol Boulevard
  • Bernal Avenue and Case Avenue at the under

Residents are encouraged not to drive unless it is absolutely necessary.

If approaching water, police urge drivers not to driver through water, rather turn around and use an alternate route.

