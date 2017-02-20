Rockslide shuts down Highway 17 in Los Gatos

(KRON) A rockslide has shut down Highway 17 in Los Gatos Monday evening.

The slide is southbound at Alma Bridge Road in Los Gatos.

Highway 17 has been plagued by slides and closures for several weeks.

Traffic is one lane in each direction in Scotts Valley after mudslides shut down the highway earlier this month.

