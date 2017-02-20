Sacramento overrun by flood waters

SACRAMENTO COUNTY (KRON) — The already soggy Central Valley is preparing for the next powerful storm.

A flash flood warning was put into effect for parts of the Sacramento Thursday by The National Weather Service.

Large portions of farm land are underwater and officials are encourage residents to evacuate as more wet weather is expected to come.

Stretches of Interstate 5 have also been swamped in recent days because of the rising river.

Sacramento Flooding View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Flood water crosses over Interstate 5 at Williams backing up traffic in both north and southbound lanes for hours on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017 in Williams, Calif. Northern California and the San Francisco Bay Area were facing a weekend return of heavy rain and winds that lashed them earlier in the week before the storm moves out. (Randy Pench/The Sacramento Bee via AP) Barr Torrens, 5, plays in flooded neighborhood streets after a deluge of rain and water-runoff flooded much of Maxwell, Calif., Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017. Northwest of Sacramento, several hundred people were evacuated Saturday as overflowing creeks turned the town of Maxwell into a brown pond, with some homes getting 2 feet of water. (Andre Seng/The Sacramento Bee via AP) In this view looking north, flood water crosses over Interstate 5 at Williams backing up traffic in both north and southbound lanes for hours on Saturday, February 18, 2017 in Williams, Calif. Northern California and the San Francisco Bay Area were facing a weekend return of heavy rain and winds that lashed them earlier in the week before the storm moves out. (Randy Pench/The Sacramento Bee via AP)

Areas of heavy rain (and snow) thru the day! Here is estimate of timing of it. Flooding of streams and creeks likely. Damaging winds tngt! pic.twitter.com/wFTUil7wxc — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) February 20, 2017

President’s Day weekend storm to hit Sacramento and City is on watch https://t.co/Cur4hHeAhr pic.twitter.com/TALxjoc08t — City of Sacramento (@TheCityofSac) February 20, 2017