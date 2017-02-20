Sacramento overrun by flood waters

SACRAMENTO COUNTY (KRON) — The already soggy Central Valley is preparing for the next powerful storm.
A flash flood warning was put into effect for parts of the Sacramento Thursday by The National Weather Service.
Large portions of farm land are underwater and officials are encourage residents to evacuate as more wet weather is expected to come.
Stretches of Interstate 5 have also been swamped in recent days because of the rising river.
Sacramento Flooding
Sacramento Flooding x
Areas of heavy rain (and snow) thru the day! Here is estimate of timing of it. Flooding of streams and creeks likely. Damaging winds tngt! pic.twitter.com/wFTUil7wxc
— NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) February 20, 2017
President’s Day weekend storm to hit Sacramento and City is on watch https://t.co/Cur4hHeAhr pic.twitter.com/TALxjoc08t
— City of Sacramento (@TheCityofSac) February 20, 2017