Sacramento overrun by flood waters

Flood water crosses over Interstate 5 at Williams backing up traffic in both north and southbound lanes for hours on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017 in Williams, Calif. Northern California and the San Francisco Bay Area were facing a weekend return of heavy rain and winds that lashed them earlier in the week before the storm moves out. (Randy Pench/The Sacramento Bee via AP)
SACRAMENTO COUNTY (KRON) — The already soggy Central Valley is preparing for the next powerful storm.

A flash flood warning was put into effect for parts of the Sacramento Thursday by The National Weather Service.

Large portions of farm land are underwater and officials are encourage residents to evacuate as more wet weather is expected to come.

Stretches of Interstate 5 have also been swamped in recent days because of the rising river.

Sacramento Flooding

