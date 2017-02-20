San Francisco surpasses normal rain fall totals

(KRON) San Francisco has surpassed its normal rain fall totals for the year.

Average rain fall in San Francisco is 23.65 inches from October to September.

Monday morning San Francisco hit 24.5 inches and it is still raining.

Rain is in the forecast Tuesday, Saturday and Sunday of this week.

