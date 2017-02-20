San Francisco surpasses normal rain fall totals

(KRON) San Francisco has surpassed its normal rain fall totals for the year.

BAY AREA RAIN FALL TOTALS LAST 24 HOURS

Average rain fall in San Francisco is 23.65 inches from October to September.

Monday morning San Francisco hit 24.5 inches and it is still raining.

KRON4’S ONLINE STORMTRACKER4 WEATHER CENTER

Rain is in the forecast Tuesday, Saturday and Sunday of this week.

DownTown San Francisco surpassed their entire water year (Oct-Sep) precip normal (23.65in) this AM. At 10AM the total was 24.50in.#CAwx — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) February 20, 2017