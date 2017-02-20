VIDEO: San Joaquin levee breach, evacuations underway

By Published: Updated:
joaquin

 

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY (KRON)– The San Joaquin River’s levee breached Monday night following another round of rainfall, according to the National Weather Service.

The river’s water levels began rising early Monday.

Evacuation orders are in places and emergency personnel is aiding impacted areas.

 

Flooding of San Joaquin River

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s