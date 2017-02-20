SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY (KRON)– The San Joaquin River’s levee breached Monday night following another round of rainfall, according to the National Weather Service.

The river’s water levels began rising early Monday.

Evacuation orders are in places and emergency personnel is aiding impacted areas.

Flash Flood Warning issued for levee breach on #SanJoaquin River. Follow evacuation orders from local emergency officials! #CAFlood #cawx pic.twitter.com/NY1tegpned — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) February 21, 2017

