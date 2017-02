SAN JOSE (KRON) — Crews worked through the evening Monday to clear out water at the flooded South Bay Mobile Home Park.

In some locations, the roads in the mobile home park were complete underwater.

Crews were using two pumps at one point in an effort to clear out the water.

Mandatory evacuations were not put in place but some residents chose to leave.

The back side of the mobile home park is protected by levees and train tracks but water came over the train tracks and flooded the streets.