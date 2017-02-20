Southern California Police officer shot and killed during traffic stop

WHITTIER, Calif. (AP) – Officials say a California police officer was killed and another wounded in a shooting while they were trying to help a man who had been in a traffic accident in Whittier.

Lt. John Corina of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said the two city police officers had responded to a report Monday of a traffic accident and approached the vehicle when they were shot.

Police returned fire, wounding the suspect. His name was not released and his condition was not immediately available. The slain officer’s name was not released.

The condition of the wounded officer was not immediately available.

