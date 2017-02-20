Storm rips through Texas leaving wake of damage

By Published: Updated:
texas

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — A severe storm system spawned a possible tornado that has caused minor injuries and damaged more than 150 homes in the San Antonia area.

National Weather Service meteorologist Yvette Benavides says they’ve received reports that a possible tornado touched down in different parts of San Antonio, damaging more than 150 homes, late Sunday night and early Monday.

San Antonio Fire Department public information officer Joe Arrington tells San Antonio station KABB-TV that many structures were damaged but only minor injuries have been reported so far.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s