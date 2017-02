BERKELEY (KRON)– Strong winds sent a tree slamming into a car that was driving on Highway 13 in Berkeley Monday.

The accident happened along the northbound side of the highway.

The tree is blocking the slow lane.

NB 13 at Park – tree fell on a vehicle – minor injuries – slow lane blocked, no ETO. #RainDay #CAstorm #Oakland — CHP Oakland (@CHPoakland) February 20, 2017

Only minor injuries were reported.