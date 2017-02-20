Thousands of demonstrators across US say ‘Not My President’

A rally against Donald Trump stretches a few blocks along Central Park West in New York, Monday, Feb. 20, 2017. Demonstrators unhappy with President Donald Trump's policies attended a "Not My Presidents Day" rally. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
A rally against Donald Trump stretches a few blocks along Central Park West in New York, Monday, Feb. 20, 2017. Demonstrators unhappy with President Donald Trump's policies attended a "Not My Presidents Day" rally. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

(KRON) Thousands of demonstrators across the U.S. have turned out to challenge Donald Trump in a Presidents’ Day protest dubbed Not My President’s Day.

The numbers weren’t close to the million-plus who thronged the streets following Trump’s inauguration a month earlier, but the message on Monday was similar.

Thousands of flag-waving protesters lined up outside Central Park in Manhattan.

In Chicago, several hundred rallied across the river from the Trump Tower, shouting “Hey, hey, ho, ho, Donald Trump has got to go.”

More than 100 demonstrated in Washington, D.C. Dozens gathered around the fountain in Dupont Circle chanting “Dump Trump” and “Love, not hate: That’s what makes America great.”

Dozens marched through midtown Atlanta for a rally named with a Georgia flavor: “ImPEACH NOW! (Not My) President’s Day March.”

