Thousands without power in South Bay, Monterey Co.

SAN JOSE (KRON) — The storm rolling through the Bay Area is causing power outages in the South Bay And Monterey County on Monday morning.

Thousands of PG&E customers in the South Bay and Monterey County have lost power, according to PG&E.

In Monterey County there are 3,653 customers without power in Prunedale due 27 outages. Another 2,074 customers in Salinas are without power due to 56 outages.

In San Jose, 8 outages are affecting 2,088 customers, according to PG&E.

