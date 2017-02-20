Video: Big Sur flooding and mudslides

big sur

(KRON) A KRON4 viewer traveling on Highway 1 in the Big Sur area Monday morning sent these videos into the newsroom.

Earlier Monday The National Weather Service issued a Flash Flood Warning for the Big Sur area. Overnight 1.37 inches of rain fell in just one hour.

In the videos you can see Highway 1 has standing water, mud and rock on the roadway in places.

