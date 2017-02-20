SAN LUIS OBISPO (KRON) — Hundreds of students at Cal Poly have been evacuated after a hillside behind a dorm began to collapse.

Two-hundred-seventy-five students were forced out of their residence over the weekend.

It is all due to the unstable and actively eroding hillside that continues to creep closer and closer to Fremont Hall.

Many students went home due to the evacuations but those not from the Central Coast were given temporary housing elsewhere on campus.

The school has built makeshift barriers around certain parts of the building in hopes that it will prevent any damage to the building if the hillside were to collapse.