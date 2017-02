PACIFICA (KRON) — The Pacifica Pier is closed due to a Bay Area storm on Monday, police said.

The pier closed late¬†Sunday night, according to KRON4’s Gabe Slate. Police are monitoring the pier ever couple of hours to try and open the pier as soon as possible.

It will all depend on the tide and the weather, police said.

