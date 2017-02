NAPA COUNTY (KRON) — Water is flowing into Lake Berryessa’s iconic “Glory Hole” thanks to the recent storms.

This is the first time the water has spilled into unique spillway in nearly a decade.

Record rainfall this year has helped fill Lake Berryessa nearly to the brim.

The Glory Hole spillway is similar to a sink drain. It is an 8-foot-wide, 200-foot-long pipe that sits in Lake Berryessa.