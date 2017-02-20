VTA coordinates resources for South Bay storm victims

SAN JOSE (KRON) — The rain is expected to taper off Monday evening but a high wind advisory and a flash flood warning for Coyote Creek at Edenvale are still in effect.

Valley Transit Authority has coordinated with agencies, emergency organizations and cities throughout Santa Clara County to help those affected by the storms.

Drop-in Evacuation Centers in San Jose are available for residents who evacuate from their homes in low-lying areas along Coyote Creek.

An overnight shelter as well as four winter overnight warming centers, for people who live outside, are also available. The warming centers are regularly open during cold and wet periods.

Drop-in Evacuation Centers:

Roosevelt Community Center – 901 East Santa Clara Street. Served by VTA Bus Lines 22 and 23.

Shirakawa Community Center – 2072 Lucretia Avenue. Served by VTA Bus Lines 26 and 72.

Overnight Shelter:

James Lick High School – 57 North White Road. Served by VTA Bus Lines 71 and 25. Open at 7:00 p.m. (No pets allowed, please check San Jose Animal Shelter)

Winter Overnight Warming Centers:

Bascom Community Center – 1000 South Bascom Avenue

Tully Community Library – 880 Tully Road

Washington United Youth Center – 921 South First Street

Bibliotheca Branch Library – 921 South First Street