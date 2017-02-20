Wal-Mart cashier helps stay-at-home mother

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) — A stay-at-home mother in South Carolina was shocked when a Wal-Mart cashier cut the families grocery bill in half.

Ashley Jordan and her husband, Michael, were at Wal-Mart Saturday night shopping for groceries and household items like they do every weekend.

The Jordan’s were in the checkout line when Sharnique Dasant, a Wal-Mart Customer Service Manager, gave them 100 dollars.

Michael works long hours so Ashley can afford to stay at home with their five children.

“Half the time his whole check goes to groceries and household stuff,” Jordan said.

“You basically do not know what others are going through. I didn’t even know she had hard times or was on hard times or struggling…I didn’t know any of that. I had never seen her…Yeah, God just say, give her $100,” Dasant said.

The Jordan took a picture with Desant and posted the story to Facebook. It took social media by storm.

