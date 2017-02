SAN JOSE (KRON)– Two people were trapped in a San Jose creek Monday afternoon, according to San Jose fire officials.

The water rescue occurred around 12:49 p.m. near Coyote Creek.

@SJFD setting up for water rescue of 2 people trapped by water. pic.twitter.com/UEIVVCSVAh — San Jose Fire Dept. (@SJFD) February 20, 2017

Officials have yet to weigh in on the outcome of the rescue mission.