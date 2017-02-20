Winter storm sends flood waters through Manteca

(KRON) Downpours swelled creeks and rivers Monday in Northern California, threatening to cause even more flooding in the already soggy region.

In the San Joaquin Valley, residents were patrolling levees for signs of danger, reviewing evacuation plans and filling hundreds of sand bags after the San Joaquin River kept rising.

“Our community is pulling together like real champs,” said San Joaquin River Club resident Paula Martin, who is helping coordinate emergency plans for the private neighborhood of 800 homes.

Martin said the neighborhood has sirens in a clubhouse and church that can warn residents of impending flooding.

The National Weather Service issued flood, snow and wind advisories, including a flash flood warning for the Soberanes burn area in Monterey County. Winds could reach 60 mph in the San Francisco Bay Area.

A KRON4 viewer sent these pictures of flooding in Manteca into the newsroom Monday morning.

