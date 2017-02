SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Ace Train officials are reporting there will be no service Tuesday due to weather-related issues.

Trains will not be operating for the entire day.

No further details were released.

Expect highway traffic to be extra crowded in the South Bay throughout the morning commute hours.

