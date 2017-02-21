BART experiencing early morning delays

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Bay Area Rapid Transportation is experiencing a 10-minute delay on a main line Tuesday morning.

Just after 5:00 a.m. officials reported there was an equipment problem, causing a 20-minute hold up between West Oakland and Embarcadero in the SFO, Millbrae, Daly City and East Bay directions.

At 5:25 a.m., BART sent out a follow up notice, upgrading the delays from 20 minutes to “major.”

Another update was released at 5:40 a.m. The delay is now down to ten minutes.

BART is still recovering from the earlier problem, but there is no estimation for when trains will resume normal service.

Residual #BART delays due to earlier equipment problems. Plan ahead. https://t.co/5jbmRMpX2C — Robin Winston (@RobinWinstonTV) February 21, 2017