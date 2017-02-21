BERKELEY (KRON) — Police are searching for the suspect who stabbed a Berkeley Unified School District staff member on Tuesday, according to police.

The stabbing happened at around 1:46 p.m. in the 2100 block of 6th Street, police said.

The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment. The condition of the victim is unknown at this time.

The suspect has been identified as Angel Juarez, 20. He is a Hispanic man with brown hair, brown eyes, 5’0” and 100 pounds.

He was last seen running westbound on University Avenue over the Highway 80 overpass. He was wearing a long sleeve burgundy shirt, black sneakers, black pants, and carrying a large knife.

Juarez is considered armed and dangerous.

Officers are currently searching the Marina, Aquatic Park, and areas of west Berkeley for Juarez.