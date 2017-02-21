Crews preparing for possible flooding of a San Jose mobile home park

SAN JOSE (KRON)– San Jose City Public Works is preparing for possible flooding at the South Bay Mobile Home Park after a nearby levee broke.

The mobile homes are situated in a trouble spot, right near the overflowing Coyote Creek.

Monday night’s rainfall caused moderate flooding, so crews hauled large equipment to the area to pump out remaining water.

San Jose police and fire officials are preparing residents for a possible evacuation as the creeks water levels rise.

Some residents are uneasy of the outcome should substantial flooding ensue.

“A little scary wondering if I’m going to have anything to come home to,” said one resident.