Deadly car crash in San Jose involving pedestrian

SAN JOSE (KRON) — Police are investigating a deadly car crash involving a pedestrian Tuesday morning in San Jose, according to San Jose Police Department.

The accident was reported by SJPD on Twitter around 8:20 a.m. at Tully Rd. and Galveston Ave.

This area is closed until further notice.

It is unclear how many people died or were injured in the collision.

No further details are available at this time.

