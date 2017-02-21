Fairfield woman dies after being swept out to sea

FAIRFIELD (BCN) — A woman who died after she was swept into the ocean near Bodega Bay Monday was identified Tuesday as Victoria Alvarez, 19, of Fairfield, according to the Sonoma County coroner’s office.

Alvarez and four friends were walking on the shore near Schoolhouse Beach around 1:30 p.m. when a rogue wave swept Alvarez out to sea, Bodega Bay firefighter-paramedic Marco Barros said.

A State Parks ranger from Salmon Creek and two swimmers from the Bodega Bay Fire Protection District were unable to reach Alvarez because of the turbulent surf, and the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office’s helicopter Henry-1 responded.

The helicopter crew used a long-line to hoist the woman from the water and she was taken to a local hospital where she died, Barros said.

