Flood Warning issued near Anderson Dam in Santa Clara Co.

SANTA CLARA COUNTY (KRON) — The National Weather Service has issued an Areal Flood Warning for parts of Santa Clara County Tuesday morning.

In central Santa Clara County, weather officials issued a flood warning for Coyote Creek between San Jose and the Anderson Dam.

The warning is in effect until 11:30 a.m. today.

The flood stage for this location is 9 feet.

At 11 p.m. Monday, the stream gage reported a level of 9.9 feet, according to weather officials.

