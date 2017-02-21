Flood Warning issued near Anderson Dam in Santa Clara Co.

By Published: Updated:
Courtesy of NWS Bay Area
Courtesy of NWS Bay Area

SANTA CLARA COUNTY (KRON) — The National Weather Service has issued an Areal Flood Warning for parts of Santa Clara County Tuesday morning.

In central Santa Clara County, weather officials issued a flood warning for Coyote Creek between San Jose and the Anderson Dam.

The warning is in effect until 11:30 a.m. today.

The flood stage for this location is 9 feet.

At 11 p.m. Monday, the stream gage reported a level of 9.9 feet, according to weather officials.

MORE FROM THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE:

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s