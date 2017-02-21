San Jose declares emergency response

SAN JOSE (KRON)- San Jose has declared a local emergency in response to current and anticipated flooding.

Sue to expected flooding along Coyote Creek today, the City of San Jose is advising residents in the low-lying areas along the creek to prepare for potential voluntary evacuations.

Residents and businesses in low-lying areas along Coyote Creek are encouraged to evacuate. The City of San Jose has designated two evacuation centers at Roosevelt Community Center located at 901 E. Santa Clara St. and Shirakawa Community Center at 2072 Lucretia Ave.

San Jose continues to closely monitor flows in Coyote Creek. The city has two evacuation centers and one overnight shelter, that will remain open for residents who need assistance.

Evacuation Center- Now Open:

Roosevelt Community Center- 901 E. Santa Clara St. SJ 95116

Shirakawa Community Center- 2072 Lucretia Ave 95122

Overnight Shelter (Red Cross)- opens at 7:00 p.m.:

The overnight shelter will be operated in coordination with the Red Cross and the San Jose Department of Parks, Recreation & Neighborhood Services. The City may open up a second overnight shelter.

Residents can take their pets to the San Jose Animal Shelter (2750 Monterey Road, San Jose;www.sanjoseanimals.com) for safekeeping.

James Lick High School- 57 N. White Rd 95127

Sandbags locations (sandbags available 24 hours):

Sign up for AlertSCC at the following link:https://www.sccgov.org/sites/alertscc/Pages/home.aspx

For updates visit the City of San Jose website: http://www.sanjoseca.gov