SCOTTSDALE, Arizona (KRON) — San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Johnny Cueto has not arrived in Scottsdale for spring training, as he has stayed in his native Dominican Republic to tend to his ailing father.

But he will evidently arrive for spring training very soon.

Cueto contacted manager Bruce Bochy and other giants staff via FaceTime to hammer out a schedule for his arrival, according to Comcast SportsNet Bay Area.

The plan is for him to join the team sometime this weekend when the Giants will already be playing preseason games.

“He said he knows he’s got to make a decision real soon regarding what he does,” Bochy told CSN. “Pitching or not pitching, he’s got to let them know as soon as possible.”

Cueto is working to secure a visa for his father so he can travel with him. He has been throwing to hitters at a facility in Boca Chica.

The Giants play their first spring training game against the Cincinnati Reds on Friday afternoon.

Cueto, a two-time All-Star, had a strong first season with the Giants in 2016. He went 18-5, with a 2.79 ERA, with a 1.093 WHIP.

He struck out 198 batters in 219.2 innings pitched, giving up just 195 hits.

Last year, the right-hander walked just 45 batters and led the National League in complete games with five.

