Hail storms pelt the Peninsula

(KRON) — The Peninsula was swept by a violent hail storm Tuesday afternoon.

The city of Pacific was hit by the pea-sized pieces of ice around 3:30 p.m., residents said.

The down pour of ice lasted for nearly five minutes, according to residents.

South San Francisco near Burlingame was also pelted with copious amounts of hail storm.

Winds reached around 20 miles per hour, according to the National Weather Service.

Other areas impacted by hail and possible thunder storms include Oakland, Hayward, Berkeley, San Leandro, Alameda, Castro Valley, San Lorenzo, Piedmont, Cherryland, Ashland and Fairview.