Highway 17 reopens following messy mudslides

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY (KRON) — Highway 17 in the Santa Cruz Mountains has finally reopened Tuesday morning following an ongoing mudslide issue, according to CalTrans officials.

The Scotts Valley area has been closed since Feb. 7, when the first major slide trapped a driver in his truck.

In the same area, a crew member was killed while trying to secure the slide just a few days later.

After about two weeks of around the clock work, all lanes are reopened and are no longer under traffic control.

There are no delays through this area for the morning commute.