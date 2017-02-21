Highway 431 near Mount Rose hit by avalanche

RENO, Nev. (KRON) — Highway 431, the main mountain highway between Reno and Lake Tahoe, has been buried by an avalanche.

The roadway was covered by some 20 ft. of snow.

The avalanche was reported around 9:15 p.m. Monday.

There were no reports of injuries or any motorists or vehicles trapped in the snow slide near the crest of Mount Rose, Nevada Highway Patrol Trooper Dan Gordon said Tuesday.

The Mount Rose ski area was closed Tuesday.

There is no estimate on when the road will reopen yet.

Driving conditions are dangerous in higher elevation, according to Gordon, including Highway 80.