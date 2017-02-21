Highway 50 collapses near Bridal Veil Falls

(KRON) East bound Highway 50 at Bridal Veil Falls near Pollock Pines has collapsed.

The video from the CHP Placerville office shows a sink hole under one lane and the hillside which holds the highway in place is giving way.

The CHP says only one lane is open for both directions. So the traffic backup is in both directions.

Highway 50 has been closed in places due to mudslides throughout February. Caltrans was worried about this particular section of 50, barricades where already on the roadway where collapsed occurred.