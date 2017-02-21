VIDEO: Extreme flooding in San Jose; neighborhood underwater

SAN JOSE (KRON) — Crews are working to clean up major flooding in San Jose Tuesday morning after a powerful storm brought heavy rain to the region.

Flooding in the area of Senter Road and Phelan Avenue have cars halfway under water.

San Jose fire officials are asking residents to avoid the area.

There is also flooding near Highway 101 near the Coyote Golf course due to a breach at the Coyote Canal.

KRON4’s Haaziq Madyun is headed to the flooded area in San Jose to gather more information.

@SJFD handling major flooding avoid the area Senter and Phelan pic.twitter.com/5nREMAUBZZ — San Jose Fire Dept. (@SJFD) February 21, 2017